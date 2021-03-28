Morgantown’s 63rd annual fine art show held at Mountaineer Mall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Art Association’s 63rd annual juried fine art show “Exhibit 60” will be on display in the MAA Gallery at the Mountaineer Mall on the Greenbag Road.

The exhibit will be open for free public viewing from April 13 – June 2 during business hours, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10:00 a.m.– 3:00 p.m. Mask wearing and social distancing is required.

Take-in for this show is Wednesday, April 7 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Artists must be at least 18 years of age and living within a 60-mile radius of Morgantown, W.Va.

Prizes of approximately $1,000 worth will be awarded.

Information including rules, fees, etc. can be found on the Exhibit 60 Prospectus at the MAA website, or by calling (304)-291- 5900.

Mick McAndrews, who will be presenting a watercolor workshop at the MAA Gallery from April 8 – 11 will be judging the show.

McAndrews’ award-winning paintings strive to capture the mood and atmosphere of a subject. He is a member of the American Watercolor Society, The National Watercolor Society, the American Society of Marine Artists, and the Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painters Association.