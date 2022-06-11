MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Main Street Morgantown held their second Saturday of the month Arts Walk on June 11.

Vendors, artisans and craftspeople that were selected by Main Street Morgantown to participate lined High Street, displaying their products and promoting their businesses.

Since the month of June is pride month, the theme for this month’s walk is pride themed. Melissa Booth, co-owner of Bubbles, Bones and Biscuits, said this is their favorite theme. They decorated their tables with rainbows and hung a sign that read “EVERY ONE IS WELCOME HERE.”

Bubbles, Bones and Biscuits displayed a flag at their table

“Everyone is welcome here at Bubbles, Bones and Biscuits, and you know, we want everyone to be able to see that, from the sky, from the road, from your car, I think accomplished. That, so that’s our goals, is to just, be a safe space for people to come by, just hang out and talk to us,” Boothe said.

Over 60 local artists were featured in June’s Arts Walk. The next Main Street Morgantown Arts Walk is on July 9.