Mountain Loggers donate yet again to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, total now exceeds $2 million

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital accepted another donation from The Mountain Loggers Group.

On Saturday, a check was presented to hospital officials for $165,201.15.

Mountain Loggers with WVU Medicine officials for check donation (WBO Y Image)

Mountain Loggers has been making donations to WVU Medicine for more than 25 years. Danny Sines, president of the group said this was the best year of donations since 2006.

“The biggest contribution I think we’ve made is we’ve sponsored the cafeteria for the children’s hospital,” Sines said. “…Loggers are a little rough on the exterior, but they have big hearts. So, anything that has to do with children it’s very easy to get the group involved with.”

This year’s contributions combined reached more than $2,000,000.

“Just to see an entire group of people who have just such warm committed hearts to helping build healthier futures for our kids is unbelievable and we just appreciate their support,” Amy Bush, chief operating officer WVU Medicine said.

The hospital is still in the process of building their new wing for their children’s facility which is tentatively set to open sometime in 2022.

“The support, especially during the pandemic, just hasn’t let up and we’re grateful and it’s just an honor to be a part of this legacy,” Bush said. “It’s a onetime chance to make a difference forever for the kids.”

Once the hospital is officially opened it will be the third children’s hospital in West Virginia.

“The loggers are a tri-state area organization and that’s the same thing the hospital is trying to do to, is to take care of the tri-state community,” Sines said. “So, what our organization does and what the hospital does theirs a lot of same case scenarios.”

Mountain Loggers with trailer full of toys to donate to WVU Medicine (WBOY Image)

The group also collected toys throughout the year for the kids at the hospital. This year they couldn’t hand them out personally but instead delivered them to staff to give out.

WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is still looking for donations on their Amazon Wish List to give toys to kids staying in their facility during the holiday season. That can be found here.