MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership School worked with kids ages 13 and up to create a short video for National Geographic on Friday to be part of a youth challenge to clean the air, restore the ocean, protect nature, reduce waste, and address climate change.

The Slingshot Challenge through National Geographic involves the students conducting research creating and sharing a one-minute video focused on solving major environmental challenges in their communities. Organizers said that the student video submissions will be considered for prizes and may be shared with global audiences at events and on social media platforms.

“I think that having your voice as a young person in West Virginia, having the possibility of your voice be amplified and for people to hear it not just in our country but around the world, and for their perspective as West Virginians, like for their perspective to be valued and honored is a really big deal, it’s very powerful,” Jen Osha Buysse, Director of the Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership School said.

The mission statement for the Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership School is to connect with the outdoor world and cultivate leaders for a just and resilient Appalachia.

“So, the very core of what we do at Mountain SOL is to build up our young people to realize that they already have the capacity, and they already have everything it takes to be making change in the world and to support each other,” Buysse said. “So, a lot of this is about community and the bonds that you can form between each other to feel safe and cared for and to be able to stand up and help other people.”

Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership School is a state partner with National Geographic on the project and will assist our young people in coming up with ideas to express their voices to make a difference.

“We will be looking for young people, West Virginians, between the age of 13 and 18. We will be working this summer putting together workshops, we can come to you, we will have our own young people coming out with me and others to help facilitate making these videos. It’s just one minute but really the hard part is coming up with the idea. We have lots of ideas. So, we are looking for more young people to participate,” Buysse said.

The video submission deadline for the National Geographic Slingshot Challenge videos is February 24, 2024.