Mountain State Pow Wow celebrates Native American culture

CORE, W.Va. – The Mountain State Pow Wow is an annual celebration of native American culture. People of all ages come from miles around to listen to the drums, dance, and buy authentic items, and you don’t have to have Native American heritage to join in on the fun.

“Even if you’re not Native American, it gives you a chance to learn something about Native Americans and feel the culture, the music, the dancing, the beautiful regalia,” said Phyllis Bruce, Mountain State Pow Wow coordinator, “It’s just a nice place to be.”

The Pow Wow will continue at the Mason-Dixon Historical Park tomorrow from 10-5. Admission for adults is $5.

Stay tuned for a web-only exclusive coming next week on the Pow Wow and local native American heritage.