Mountaineer Boys and Girls Club temporarily closes

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – A concerned parent attended the Monongalia County Commission meeting Wednesday to voice her concern after the Mountaineer Boys and Girls Club abruptly closed Monday afternoon.

The Boys and Girls program provides care for children when school is not in session and is also an after school program. Many parents take their children to the program five days a week.

“We are now left without childcare for our kids and its affecting 100 plus children right now. And that’s also affecting the parents. We all work and we all have places to be and it’s a great place for our kids and we currently don’t have that now,” said Taryn Moser, concerned parent.

The Board of Directors of the Mountaineer Boys and Girls Club released this statement:

“Effective immediately the Board of Directors of the Mountaineer Boys and Girls Club has ordered a “temporary” closure of Club sites so that important operational improvements can be made. We realize the inconvenience this closure may create for our Club families and we are working with our community to do our best to accommodate members at this time. Our commitment to the well-being of the youth we serve is unwavering, and we anticipate our Clubs to re-open for our after-school care. We look forward to continued service to our community and creating the best possible experiences for Club members.”

Kristi Wood Turner

Board Chairman