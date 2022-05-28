MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first annual Morgantown Music Festival started at noon today and will continue until 8:30 p.m.

The festival is being held at the Ruby Amphitheater in Hazel Ruby McQuain Park. It’s free for all ages and among the live music is free face painting and food trucks.

The line up includes a variety of genres, but all the groups are native to West Virginia.

Vincent Kitch, director of arts and cultural development for the City of Morgantown, said, “All of these bands we consider, they’re all West Virginia based bands, and they’re all from the local region, and this is really an attempt for us to make sure that we highlight and showcase musicians from our area. We also wanted to start this off with really playing homage to our local musicians and highlighting what we have close to home. Now for the Ruby Concert Series, many of the opening acts are also either local or regional bands.”

The Ruby Summer Concert Series starts Friday, June 3, and will continue every Friday this summer until Labor Day weekend.