Mylan Employees hold emergency town hall to save jobs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An emergency town hall was called on Thursday evening about the closure of the former Mylan plant. The plant announced its plans for closure on December 11.

Members of the United Steelworkers Union came together with Our Revolution at the Euro Suites Hotel in Morgantown to save the 1,400+ jobs at stake with the plant closing.

USW union leaders spoke at the town hall.

The town hall served as a call to action to state officials to help save the plant. Some local delegates were in attendance and spoke at the meeting, calling on members on Congress to take action. Sentors Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, in addition to Representative David McKinley, were called out by name in the town hall.

“It was always their goal to get to the union out,” said Donna Ford of her employer. “We’ve been a thorn in their side. And I’m not going to put my faith in that company.”

The plant is set to close for good on July 31.