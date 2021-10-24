Mylan Park Aquatic Center holds “Monster Splash”

Monongalia and Preston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The aquatic center at Mylan Park got into the Halloween spirit on Sunday afternoon. The pool hosted local children and parents for a “Monster Splash.”

Pumpkins were tossed into the recreational pool to get into the Halloween and autumn feel. Of course, children that came out to the pool were encouraged to take a pumpkin out of the water with them when they left to decorate ahead of the holiday next Sunday.

In addition to the fun in the pool, a movie double feature was shown on the big screen across the street from the aquatic center. In partnership with Mon Health, Mylan Park was able to show “The Nightmare Before Christmas” twice throughout the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories