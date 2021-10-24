Mylan Park Aquatic Center holds “Monster Splash”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The aquatic center at Mylan Park got into the Halloween spirit on Sunday afternoon. The pool hosted local children and parents for a “Monster Splash.”

Pumpkins were tossed into the recreational pool to get into the Halloween and autumn feel. Of course, children that came out to the pool were encouraged to take a pumpkin out of the water with them when they left to decorate ahead of the holiday next Sunday.

In addition to the fun in the pool, a movie double feature was shown on the big screen across the street from the aquatic center. In partnership with Mon Health, Mylan Park was able to show “The Nightmare Before Christmas” twice throughout the afternoon.