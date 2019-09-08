Mylan Park hosts 8th annual PopCon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The eighth annual West Virginia PopCon Convention was held at Mylan Park over the weekend.

This was a two-day event for all to enjoy a weekend full of video games, comics, cosplay and other goods both locally and around the world.

Some guests who visited PopCon even came dressed for the occasion, as costumes were worn depicting their favorite comic or movie character.

Vendors and organizers say they just want everyone to have a one-of-a-kind experience and come back for more.

“The reason I wanted to do this show is because I looked and I saw it was a 8 year show. So, obviously they know what they are doing and they have taken care of us very well. All the vendors, Jon that runs WV Pop, he made sure we had everything we needed. It’s been a great show.” said Randy Thomas, owner of OLDSKOOLGAMES LLC in Rainbow City Alabama.

“If you are into it than we are into it and this is a place for all things geeky. So we have a little bit of everything and a lot of everything too. So, whatever you want you’ll find it here.” said Jon Hayes, WV PopCon promoter.

More than a hundred vendors from around the nation were in attendance for this convention and said this event continues to grow in popularity every year.