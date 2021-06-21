Mylan Park hosts a day of yoga to celebrate International Yoga Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mylan Park celebrated International Yoga Day on Monday, June 21, by hosting a series of free yoga classes all afternoon.

The hour-long classes started at noon and were taught by multiple instructors. The whole day was overseen by Donnie Murray, the Aquatic Center & Track Complex’s resident Yogi. Murray said the idea of celebrating International Yoga Day came from his boss, but he liked it so much that he ran with it and created Monday’s event. He said he was happy to see people taking advantage and enjoying something he loves, yoga.

“Oh I, I love it,” Murray said. “I just love it because I just want to spread the word of what yoga can do and how it can help people. I’m a Desert Storm veteran and yoga helped me with my PTSD and anxiety. So, I just really want to reach out to some veterans and hope they can see this and know that there’s help.”

Lorenze teaching a class as Murray oversees

The first class, at noon, was taught by Shelley Lorenze, who operates Kindred Spirits Yoga and Wellness. Murray said he works there part time and can vouch for how her teaching has helped their clients.

Many people think yoga is not for them, or simply, something they cannot do. But Murray and Lorenze like to prove otherwise.

“If you’re breathing, you’re doing yoga period,” Murray said. “The worst thing to say to a yoga teacher is ‘I would do yoga, but I’m just not that flexible’. Well, guess what? Neither was I when I started, so just try it.”

Now, as he said earlier, he has overcome PTSD and anxiety.

Participants doing some yoga in the noon class

Not only that, Murray has helped several people overcome many of their physical and mental health issues through yoga.

“I’ve had guys say that their back problems are gone, or better, peace of mind,” Murray said. “The nightmares go away. It’s just — it’s just so soothing and calming for your mind to be able to go behind all of the thoughts and behind all of the anxiety and the post-traumatic stress and the bad memories and go behind that and really take a look at yourself inside. And it just helps in so many ways.”

If you are interested in taking yoga, Murray said, there are many ways to get started. One way is to contact the Mylan Park Aquatic Center, where he teaches. You can reach the center by phone at (304) 933-2782, or visit the center’s website.

Lorenze leads yoga class

Another option is Kindred Spirits Yoga and Wellness, Lorenze’s business, where Murray also teaches. You can contact it by phone at (304) 554-3300, or visit the Facebook Page.

Or, you can find several other instructors via Facebook and other social media, Murray said.

“Social media might be the best thing. I know there’s a Facebook page called West Virginia Yoga Teachers and a lot of times the different studios post times and days and availability.”