MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mylan Park Foundation Board of Directors hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center Sports Complex Monday.

The facility has the capacity for five basketball courts, five volleyball courts, five futsal courts or 13 pickleball courts. Officials said the spaces will provide for instruction, open recreation, camps, leagues and tournaments which will attract local, regional and national interest.

“Being able to now have it completed just really puts one more facility in North Central West Virginia to help us draw tourism, but more importantly to serve the community needs in recreation,” said Ron Justice, president of the Mylan Park Foundation.

The new complex will also accommodate larger events in conjunction with the original building or allow for two events at the same time. Mylan Park Board members said programming opportunities will continue to be provided at a greater capacity, affording accessible space for every age group, organization and need of the community.

“This has been really in the making for a number of years when we had the initial building, the Ruby Center, there was always a plan to build an addition,” Justice said. “About three years ago, we started working on it through the gift from the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust. We were able to do that along with other gifts, so this has been about a three-year project.”

Mylan Park officials said that in the future there will be a workout space in the new sports complex for the community to utilize. Both individual and family memberships to the sports complex are available for purchase.

The facility will be officially open to the public on June 1.