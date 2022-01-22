Mylan Park hosts winter farmers market

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mylan Park hosted its biweekly winter farmers market on Saturday.

Vendors from all over North Central West Virginia escaped frigid temperatures to come inside in Mylan Park’s facilities to show off their produce and products. There was a variety of products for shoppers to browse, ranging from vegetables to baked goods. Despite fewer offerings in the winter months, Mylan Park wanted to give vendors that did have products an opportunity to sell products instead of them just going to waste.

“We do this to maintain our year-long, annual market and have a space for all the vendors to come in and sell their produce and products,” said Ayron Walker, the market manager.

The next winter farmers market will be on Saturday, February 5.