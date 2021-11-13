Mylan Parks hosts the Showmasters Gun Show in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Saturday, the Morgantown Gun Show was hosted at Mylan Park where officials of the Showmasters Gun Show were able to talk to patrons about the show.

More than 350 different vendors showcased all sorts of different guns, hunting knifes, antique guns, and even some medieval weapons and armor.

The event highlighted a wide variety of hunting equipment from local shops. Organizers stated the event attracts a lot of folks who enjoy having conversations about guns and hunting.

“First time buyers are more than welcome to come in. If you’re not sure what kind of gun you want or what caliber or anything like that all our vendors are very knowledgeable, they’re more than welcome to talk to you, and kind of make the process a little easier for you,” said Christian Burton, Manager of the Showmaster Gun Show.

These gun shows are typically held, about every three months, and the next gun show will come to Fairmont on Dec. 11th and 12th.