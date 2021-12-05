Naughty and nice kids enjoy Brunch with Santa

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Families got into the festive spirit at the West Virginia University Erickson Alumni Center on Sunday.

Family get picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Brunch with Santa event (WBOY Image)

Parents and kids got to enjoy the annual Brunch with Santa event. Kids were able to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus to tell them what they want for Christmas and get their picture taken.

Kids also had the opportunity to make some crafts to take home with them.

The event has been going on for nearly five years, but last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Santa asking a little girl what she wants for Christmas (WBOY Image)

“They’re happy to once again be doing events like this,” Kevin Berry, associate director of WVU Alumni Association said about the families visiting Santa at brunch. “They’re certainly enjoying time with their fellow family members and we’ve seen a lot of smiles on faces today so again it’s a good day at the alumni center.”

WVU is also holding a WinterFest from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10 at the Evansdale Rec Fields. Families and community members can stop by for ice skating, pictures in a giant snow globe and more.