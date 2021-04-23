NCWV Homebuilders Association kicks off Home Show

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The North Central West Virginia Homebuilders Association kicked off its Home Show weekend on Friday.

The event was held at Mylan Park’s Community Center and featured 83 vendors from across the region. Booths ranged from H-VAC systems, roofing companies, and lumber to help residents with building and renovating their homes.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, supplies are becoming more popular and harder to find.

“So many people during COVID started projects, built homes, that the demand has gone through the roof. Unfortunately, also because of COVID, supply is almost nonexistent,” said Chris Ilardi, Community Chairman for the NCWV Homebuilder’s Association.

The Home Show will continue on Saturday from 10am-7pm, and on Sunday from 10am-4pm, and admission is free.