NETL celebrates new and revamped facilities

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) celebrated facilities that support efficient, affordable energy technologies on Friday.

A new reaction analysis and chemical transformation (REACT) facility was presented.

This was along with the $16.5 million upgrade to the Joule Supercomputer.

Joule 2 point 0 is among the fastest, largest and most energy-efficient supercomputers in the world following an upgrade that boosted its computational speed eight-fold.

“52nd fastest in the world, 23rd fastest in the u.S. But what that really enables us to do, is to do the simulations and computations at speeds and of sizes that we could never do before,” said Brian Anderson, director of NETL.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, U.S. Representative David McKinley, and assistant secretary for fossil energy, Steven Winberg, were a part of the event.

“What’s happening in this laboratory, and with this computer, we’re going to be able to demonstrate to people that we can still use fossil fuels in a clean emission standards and in so doing, provide jobs, opportunities for people all across West Virginia and around this country,” said McKinley.

“So, I think it’s big for West Virginia, and it’s great to have that next generation technology being applied here,” said Capito.

“The end product is simply speed. It allows us to do far more calculations, do them faster, and with a greater degree of accuracy,” said Steven Winberg.