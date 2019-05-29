New cell phone tower in Preston County to increase communication for first responders

A new cell phone tower in Preston County will help give first responders the communication they need in rural areas.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and its First Responder Network Authority program, or FirstNet, has joined with AT&T in providing new towers in critical locations throughout West Virginia, and the country as a whole. The Preston County 911 Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon in Kingwood, which announced the new tower that has already been built off of Route 50 in Fellowsville.

“If you want a first responder to get onto your network, they need to know that there is ubiquitous, continuous and resilient coverage wherever they go, said Ed Horowitz, Chairman of the Board for FirstNet. “They cannot be in a situation where they go into a dead zone in order to respond to an emergency and cannot communicate.”

FirstNet also unveiled one of its mobile cellular units that will be available for use in Preston County. The unit uses satellite and an extendable celltower to further increase broadband capabilities in the event of a disaster.