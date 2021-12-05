Old Stone House rings in discounts with Jingle Bell Sale

Different colors bells mean a different amount off your purchase at The Old Stone House. (WBOY Image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Old Stone House in Morgantown held its annual Jingle Bell Sale during the first week of December.

The sale lets patrons randomly choose a bell from a basket to determine their discount, which ranges anywhere from 10 to 30 percent off.

No matter the discount, though, 10 percent of every purchase made between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5 was donated to the St. Ursula Food Pantry and Outreach in Monongalia County.

The Old Stone House in Morgantown is decorated for the holidays, offering gifts for the holiday season. (WBOY Image)

Volunteers with the Old Stone House said customers were excited to get their Christmas shopping done and support a good cause.

“They’re pleasantly surprised. Most people come, they realize that this is a nonprofit organization. We benefit the community all the time, and then they tell them they get a discount. They get equally excited. Extra excited. It’s a wonderful thing. It’s a wonderful, wonderful thing. A way to give back and do your Christmas shopping at the same time,” said Lu Waters, a volunteer for the Old Stone House.

The Old Stone House is a non-profit organization run by the Service League of Morgantown, with no paid staff working at the house.