MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park opened a new studio at their facility. The F45 studio will host a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) team-based workout three times a day, five days a week at 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. One weekend class is offered on Saturdays at 8:30 a.m.

The new F45 program diversifies the fitness options available to members of The Aquatic Center.

“We wanted to try to offer a lot of different things for our members, not just water based or track based pieces, but to also start adding a lot more fitness. Started looking at what space we had available, what we were really looking for as far as our students and what our members would enjoy, and F45 rose to the top pretty quickly,” said Heather McIntyre, Assistant Director of Marketing and Outreach at Mylan Park.

The F45 program was designed by sport scientists and elite athletes. Workouts consist of interval stations and 31 workout systems throughout the 45-minute session. F45’s HIIT incorporates more than 3,500 exercises, and according to F45 officials, nobody ever does the same workout twice.

The free class trial ended March 13, however, you can still try out one free F45 class by emailing f45@mylanpark.org.

“We are really excited to bring this world renown fitness program to Morgantown, W.Va.,” said Jennifer Lainhart, Director of Aquatics and Track at Mylan Park. “It’s a great and accepting community for anyone of any fitness level to start or join. Exercises are performed at the participant’s pace and only requires 45 minutes a day.”

Coaches work with individuals to learn their fitness goals, and guide them on the right path to achieve those goals.