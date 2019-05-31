Operation Welcome Home take veterans to PNC Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Operation Welcome Home hosted its annual night at PNC ball park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday where veterans and their family members attended a baseball game.

A group of 150 veterans from across the Mountain State met at the ball park to watch the Pirates take on the Brewers. The West Virginia Elks funded the buses for transportation to PNC Park, Operation Welcome Home worked with the Pirates Community Outreach Program to get free tickets for the veterans and family members.

“People really enjoy the bus rides up there getting to tell stories. We have veterans of all service eras, age groups, age ranges, family members, just getting to tell stories and getting to form bonds and even make new friendships,” said Brett Simpson, CEO of Operation Welcome Home.

Operation Welcome Home say they are proud to be able to take the veterans to PNC ball park to have some fun while relaxing with family and watching a game.