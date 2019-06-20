Osage residents voice concerns at Monongalia County Commission Meeting on dilapidated building

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Wednesday, Osage residents expressed concerns on a dilapidated building at the Monongalia County Commission meeting.

An official complaint was made on this property located on Scotts Run Road.

Notice of violation was sent to owners by the Mon County Litter Control Officer.

It was brought before the county commission and is now in the complaint stage.

Owners have 30 days to comply. The next stage is the fine stage.

“And the fine stage is a ninety day deal. It’s a hundred dollars a day. After that point, if there still hasn’t been anything done, then it actually goes up for auction,” said Tim Fitchett, Monongalia County Litter Control Officer.

“It’s quite frankly a hazard. Things fall off of it all of the time. We have small children. The bus stop is right in front of the building. It has just been neglected and it’s in a state that causes a lot of people worry and we’re just trying to find out about the process,” said Terry Bearce, resident of Osage.

Commissioners accepted the motion to move this issue to the complaint stage.