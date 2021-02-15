Pantry Plus More creates cookbook to help clients combating food insecurity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Pantry Plus More (PPM), a nonprofit focused on ending food insecurity and combating poverty, has released a cookbook to help its clients eat healthier.

A breakfast recipe for scrambled eggs

The 20-recipe cookbook features everything from breakfast to dinner and is entirely free, as well as available online. The cookbook has been roughly two years in the making and has now been given to approximately 65 PPM clients, according to Mike Miller, co-chair of the PPM Nutrition and Education Committee.

“We wanted to try to prepare tasty, nutritious foods using mostly, if not all, non-perishable materials in our pantry and make it easy for kids to prepare,” Miller said. “Because a lot of times, a lot of kids are preparing their own meals. That was the basis, to prepare healthy, tasty, easy to prepare recipes that anyone could enjoy, not just kids.”

Most of the recipes in the cookbook are microwavable. Miller said when left to their own devices, kids often pick the easiest thing to make and or eat, but more often than not, their choices are not healthy ones. That’s why making all the meals easy to make was a big part of the creation of the cookbook.

An easy PPM recipe for chicken noodle soup

And although the cookbook is being targeted at kids, Miller said it’s for everyone. Because the idea is if it’s simple enough for a child to understand, then an adult should fair well.

The cookbook, for now, is only 20 recipes but it won’t remain that way forever. Miller said there are plans to expand.

“We’re now creating additional recipes that can be added to that cookbook and at this point, we’ve seen the demand,” he said. “There’s a demand for the cookbooks, so we have some grant funds, we will be ordering additional mini binders. We’re creating additional recipes. We’ll be getting all of the recipes printed out and put into the cookbooks with section dividers.”

A PPM client who is a retired chef even recently handwrote more than 30 recipes to potentially add on. Miller said the roughly 65 clients who received the initial cookbook will also get new pages to add to their binders.

A recipe for spaghetti with chicken and peas

Credit for the creation of the cookbook does not solely belong to PPM, Miller said. He thanked the groups of West Virginia University students who worked on the recipes. Some of the students, he said, even created videos to show clients how to prepare meals.

Miller said he would like to thank his team on the Nutrition and Education Committee for all their hard work. He also thanked PPM as a whole, saying he could not have done it if not for the organization’s backing.

It’s “inspiring” to see how dedicated volunteers and PPM members are to the causes of fighting food insecurity and poverty, he said.

“It’s just an incredible organization,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

PPM is located at 9 Rousch Drive Morgantown, WV 26501. Its phone number is (304) 282-1123 and it can be found on Facebook. The entire PPM cookbook can be found online, through the PPM website.