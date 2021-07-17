PopShop holds “Girls Rock!” concert following camp

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – PopShop Studios held a “Girls Rock!” camp this past week, and some girls made their musical debut on Saturday in Morgantown.

The girls, aged nine to twelve, were split into two bands, and each performed an original song and a cover song.

Campers perform their songs on stage at 123 Pleasant Street in Morgantown

Officials with the camp said that with many campers now knowing how to play an instrument, it’s amazing to see the girls up on stage and playing songs.

“It feels so good for me to see them happy and feeling confident and capable, and actually getting on stage in front of people, and doing what they’re doing and being pretty fearless about it,” said Rose Heater, Director of the PopShop Girls Rock! camp.

This was the fifth year for the camp and concert.