Preston County Administrator retires after 12 years

KINGWOOD W.Va. – After 12 years as the Preston County Administrator, Kathy Mace will be retiring from her full time position on June 30th.

Many community members gathered at the commission office in Kingwood to wish her well on Friday, June 28th.

“How does one person get so lucky to work with such wonderful people and have a job that you love. Preston county just means everything to me, and I’m so thankful to all of the commissions I served with to give me an opportunity to just offer a little bit,” said Mace.

County commission members say she will be greatly missed.

“This is my first term as a commissioner. It was a real blessing to have Kathy here when I first came on commission. It helped me a lot to figure out what the heck I was supposed to do. I appreciate her candidness when I had a question about something,” said Don Smith, Preston County Commissioner.

“I don’t think anyone ever leaves a meeting with Kathy, without knowing exactly what she is thinking and that’s good. I’ve known her for fifty years. We’ve worked together in radio stations, and we’ve worked together at commission and I was on the commission when we hired her,” said Dave Price, Preston County Commission President.

Mace says she is looking forward to what the future holds.

“What do you say, other than it’s been a wonderful journey and however, I’m looking forward to a new adventure with my grandchildren and my family,” said Mace.

Mace says she will still be serving in some capacity as a part time employee with the commission.