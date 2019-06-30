Preston County, others hit by flooding after overnight storms

Storms early Sunday morning caused flooding across mountain counties in North Central West Virginia.

Courtesy of Samantha Stone

Preston County Commissioner Samantha Stone shared pictures of the damage with WBOY, including washed out portions of road on Route 50, Aurora Pike, and Salt Luck Road.

Stone said the Cheat River also breached the Rowlesburg Park, rising more than three feet higher than the point where they park goes under water.

Stone said the county was already under a state of emergency for its roads, and she’s worried the damage will make it even harder for the county to recover.

