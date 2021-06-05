Preston County Parks and Rec brings back Dirty Double Bike Race

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — It was a beautiful day for a bike ride in Preston County on Saturday, which is exactly what 64 bikers did in the reintroduction of the Dirty Double Bike Race. The event was brought back after a four-year hiatus.

Bikers taking off from the starting line.

After a short break, the Preston County Parks and Recreation department decided to bring back the race as a way to get people outside and enjoying the sights of the area. The 72-mile, two day bike race will loop through Preston and Tucker County, dipping across the state line to Maryland for a bit, as well.

“A lot of them are serious bikers,” said Lauren Griffin, who helped organize the race. “It’s a challenge, but should be fun.”

The second leg of the race will kick off at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Bikers will ride the same 36-mile loop that they did on Saturday.

For more information about Preston County Parks and Recreation events, click here.

