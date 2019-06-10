Preston County student recognized for essay contest entry

KINGWOOD W.Va – On Monday morning, the Executive Director for the County Commissioners Association of West Virginia visited the Preston County Commission meeting.

This was to recognize an honorable mention from an essay contest launched in April.

The contest was held in recognition of County Government Month.

Michelle Batista from Bruceton School was honored.

Batista’s teacher accepted the award on her behalf.

Students wrote about their basic understanding of what commissioners do and how counties function.

“So, basically, one of our goals with our association is we like to foster communication and education, and just a basic understanding of county government and this is just one way to do it through the essay contest,” said Jennifer Piercy, Executive Director for the County Commissioners Association of West Virginia.

The essays were done by eighth grade students from counties all over the state.