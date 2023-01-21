KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston Memorial Hospital Foundation hosted its First Night Out event Saturday to raise funds for the hospital at the Craig Civic Center in Kingwood.

During the event, there was a live and silent auction, 50/50 raffles, and pull tabs. There was even a DJ and karaoke for attendees to enjoy. The cost of the event was $250 per table of ten people all going to benefit Preston Memorial Hospital. Hospital officials stated they hope to raise approximately 15 thousand dollars to fund the hospital’s 3D mammography program.

“So, it is a way really for our community to come together have a fun evening but know that at the end of the day, we are supporting the mission of our hospital system and what Preston Memorial Hospital is doing in particular with 3D mammography,” said Luella Gunter, Executive director of the Philanthropy for Mon Health System.

The Chief Administrative Officer of Preston Memorial Hospital, Melissa Lockwood stated that before COVID-19 the hospital hosted an annual event during the first part of the year. She stated that one in eight women get diagnosed with breast cancer and the hospital prides itself on being able to provide state-of-the-art equipment at the hospital locally.

“It is really important for us, being in a small community that our community members don’t have to drive 45 minutes to an hour to get the quality of care that they need,” said Trella Greaser, Chair of the Board for the Preston Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Hospital officials said they are always looking for volunteers or committee members and that if any community members are interested in helping the hospital to contact them.