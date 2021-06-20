Primanti Bros holds Father’s Day promo, offers free classic sandwiches

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Primanti Bros. got into the Father’s Day spirit on Sunday.

Throughout Dad’s Day, the Pittsburgh-based chain had a Father’s Day promo where dads could get a free classic Primanti Bros. sandwich with their order. There are two locations in north central West Virginia, including Morgantown at the Suncrest Towne Center and Clarksburg on Emily Drive.

Primanti Bros. holds promos throughout the year, giving back to its loyal customers.

A father and son sit down for lunch.

“Here with Primanti’s, we really like creating loyal fans,” said assistant manager Chelsea Hinzman. “It’s always been a huge hit with fathers. It’s kind of like a sports bar. We love reaching out and just giving back to them as much as we can.”

The promo can be redeemed in person or online with the promo code “DAD”.