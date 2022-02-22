BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – If you live in Preston County, you may soon be getting an upgrade to your internet, phone and cable service thanks to a grant from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

Prodigi has been awarded $8.4 million to bring broadband access to parts of western and north central Preston County.

The project involves more than 150 miles of fiber lines and is estimated to bring broadband access from Prodigi to more than 2,600 addresses.

“It’ll change a lot of lives, I think. Not just, with the COVID pandemic and all that, it’s more important than ever. School, medical, people working from home, all that. So, it’s definitely a game-changer. I hope that it boosts Preston County in general,” said Joanna Reynolds, an Outside Plant Engineer for Prodigi.

Reynolds said the project is estimated to be finished within the next year.

