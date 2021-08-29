Professional ski show comes to Cheat Lake

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Cheat Lake Rotary Club held its fourth regatta on Sunday. The event was forced to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic so, to celebrate its return, the club brought in a special guest: the Chippewa ski team.

The team flipped and did tricks all over the lake.

The team came in from Ohio to perform for people in attendance. They put on three shows throughout the afternoon for everyone to watch, both on the shore at Dockside Grille and in boats on the water.

The rotary club held events like the regatta to raise money and work towards its goal of helping youth in the area.

“We want to get kids out, moving, reading, and eating the proper way. And if we can do that, it’d be awesome. It’s events like this today that made it happen,” said Kevin Armstrong, the president of Cheat Lake Rotary.

In addition to the ski shows, the regatta featured food and drink at Dockside Grille and races in paddle boats and kayaks on the lake.

