Red Cross launching volunteer campaign to help locally

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The American Red Cross is launching a new year’s resolution volunteer campaign, “Volunteer to Help Your Neighbors.” The goal is to have people volunteer to help others in the area.

The Red Cross is looking for volunteers in a number of areas. First, it is looking for blood donation ambassadors, who assist in blood drives, both with donors and transporting donations to hospitals. Second, the Red Cross is looking for volunteers for its disaster action teams. Those volunteers can do a variety of tasks, both in person and virtually, to help assist in emergency aid to those in the local community.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross has seen no shortage of emergencies to respond to. Executive director of the local Red Cross branch Jason Keeling said that his team responded to a similar number of emergencies in 2020 as it has in other years, and he anticipated no change for 2021. He framed this campaign around new year’s resolutions, urging people to consider volunteering when thinking about what can be done this year.

“It’s a good time to kind of look at how we are engaging, both professionally and civically and supporting our communities. This is a call to encourage viewers who are interested in giving back to realize that there are various opportunities within their backyard,” Keeling said.

