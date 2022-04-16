REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – Reedsville hosted its 3rd annual Easter egg hunt for the kids on Saturday.

The Easter egg hunt had over 1,100 Easter eggs, over 100 kids, and various other prizes the kids could win.

This event started four years ago with Old School Pizzeria owner Rodney Wolfe. The event today is 100% for the kids and only donations needed was candy and toys.

Each Easter eggs held either candy, a coin that was colorized to be exchanged for smaller prizes, and a paper that had larger grand prizes written on it.





























Reedsville Easter Egg Hunt 2022. (WBOY Images.)

“It’s hard to believe you know today we had over 1,000 close to probably 1,100 eggs and it’s hard to believe they can pick up that many eggs in just a couple minutes, and to watch that many kids show up, I mean if that don’t put a smile on your face not to many things will,” said Rodney Wolfe owner of Old Regional School and Old School Pizzeria.

Wolfe said that he can put on the event but can only do so much. He also wanted to thank all the business and individuals who made donations to make this years event happen.

