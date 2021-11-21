Reedsville VFD hosts fundraiser for Scouts

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. — On Sunday morning, the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department hosted a fundraiser with the local Boy Scouts of America troop and pack. Preston County residents were invited for a biscuits and gravy meal.

This was the fifth time the fire department and the Scouts have partnered for a fundraiser.

All proceeds from the event went to Troop and Pack 1066, based in Reedsville. Anyone who come by the fire hall received biscuits and gravy, with sides of sausage donated by a Preston County manufacturer, hash browns, fruit, and coffee.

The biscuits and gravy fundraiser began in 2018. Two fundraisers were held in 2019 and a drive-thru event was held in 2020 due to the pandemic. Back together, scouts waited on and served attendees, both with smiles on their faces.

“It’s just a wonderful experience to be here and my life is just surrounded by joy and happiness,” said Kennedy Cogar, a member of Pack 1066.

While Scoutmaster Nathan Cogar said he did not know if there would be another fundraiser in the spring, the annual fundraiser should be back in 2022 at least in the fall.