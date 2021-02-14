Restaurants cope with Valentine’s Day during pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Valentine’s Day can be one of the busiest days for restaurants. With COVID-19 guidelines limiting the amount of people allowed inside, places had to get creative to make sure couples can enjoy their night out together.

Stefano’s has taken out six tables to contend with COVID guidelines.

Restaurants are currently operating at 50% capacity in accordance with state regulations. To help make up for lost business, Stefano’s in Morgantown opened up a second room on the other side of its bar. The space, shared with Kegler’s Sports Bar and Lounge next door, allowed Stefano’s to have close to the same amount of tables as it did before the pandemic. In addition, Stefano’s is continuing takeout on Valentine’s Day, something it had not done in the past. Between the added room and takeout orders, Stefano’s is ready to greet couples all night.

“The couples, they love to come out to the restaurant for special occasions, not only just for Valentine’s Day. But we love to have them as well, so we’re looking forward to having them out tonight,” said manager Chris Breeden.

Stefano’s is using a second room to space out diners.

As far as getting ready for the busy night, Breeden and his staff were in and preparing hours before opening doors tonight. He said that some of the cleanliness protocols he’s had to adopt due to the pandemic have actually helped him prepare for nights like this. The restaurant goes through a cleanse every night, so each day when staff arrives, the place is clean and ready to go.