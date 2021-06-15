Rexroad Heating and Cooling plans on giving away free furnace or AC to a homeowner in need

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the past several years, Rexroad Heating and Cooling has partnered with the Lennox Feel The Love Program to install a new furnace or air conditioner at no cost for a homeowner in need in the community.

Through the Feel The Love program, Lennox International donates a new high-efficiency furnace or air conditioner with a thermostat and Comfort Shield 3-Year Labor Plan and participating Lennox dealers, such as Rexroad Heating and Cooling, provides the installation, at no cost, to the homeowner. Homeowners in need can be nominated online now through August 31, and the installation will be completed this October.

“For nominations, all they have to do is visit feelthelove.com. Everything is processed online and once the nomination period ends, at the end of August this year, Lennox will work with us. And if there are any other local installers participating in the program, they will work with them as well to distribute the nominations,” said Nikki Hall, Office Manager, Rexroad Heating and Cooling. “And we’ll work with Lennox on finding the appropriate nominees and make some calls just to, you know, find the best fit for the program this year.”

Hall said Lennox operates the program all across the U.S. and even in Canada. And added that the impact of a free and new HVAC system on a homeowner is far reaching.

Rexroad has worked with a few homeowners and has been able to directly see their joy. In the past, she said, when customers received a new system, they have been “very, very excited”.

Rexroad 2019 Feel The Love installation in Suncrest

Rexroad 2020 Feel The Love installation in Cassville

“It was really nice on our end as well to be able to help them out when they reach a point where, you know, the furnace goes down, but they can’t afford to fix it,” Hall said. “It’s very nice that we can participate in this program to help them in the ways that we best can.”

Rexroad’s Directing Manager, Hall said, was, actually, trying to start a free installation program for years, but found it tough as a small business. That is why when they heard about the Lennox Feel The Love Program, the small business jumped on board.

The nomination process makes it easier for the Rexroad to identify people who are most in need and, ultimately, help them.

“Having a program, like this, that’s nationwide and in Canada that people can rely on, you know, we’re able to find the people that are really the most in need and be able to help them as well,” Hall said. “We otherwise may never know.”

Again, if you would like to nominate someone in need of a new furnace or AC, you can visit the Lennox Feel The Love Program website.