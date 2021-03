MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews will be working on a section of a Morgantown road this week.

Crews will be working on the right lane of High Street in Morgantown. The adjacent sidewalk will be closed from Fayette Street to the end of the Metropolitan Theatre.









The road work will begin Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is expected to be completed by the next day, April 1.