Romeo family celebrate grand opening of new I-79 Honda Dealership

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia natives are bringing business back in the area, as Joe Romeo’s Honda Dealership celebrated its grand opening of the new Morgantown I-79 dealership.

The former Joe Romeo’s Dealership was just 3 miles away from Morgantown, across the border in Mount Morris Pennsylvania. Joe Romeo and his family are no strangers to the area in the automotive industry, as Romeo still currently runs a used dealership of 35 years in Fairmont called Joe’s Cars.

“We use to stake the claim that we are the Morgantown Honda people anyway and now that we are in Morgantown it has been phenomenal. It’s really good to get back to where they all came up and bought cars from us for 10 to 15 years and now we are back in their hometown. It’s awesome,” said Joey Romeo Jr., general manager and son of owner.

The Romeo family told 12 news they are proud to bring great quality cars back to the area and are privileged to be the newest Honda dealer in all of West Virginia.

“We have a relationship that we have already built with a non profit organization called Stepping Stones here, so we do a car raffle with them in October so we look forward to continuing that and it feels good to be in Morgantown to be a little bit closer to them and build that relationship,” said Rachel Puccio, daughter of owner.

Joe Romeo’s Honda and family have been partnering with Stepping Stones for the past 15 years and say they don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.