MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The roof of the former Ramada Inn building in Morgantown was damaged on Sunday evening, likely due to storms in the area.

According to officials at the scene, the initial call came around 9:00 P.M. for an excessive amount of water in the building.

However, when firefighters arrived, they found “90% of the roof torn off the building”.

Firefighters estimate the building will likely be condemned.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including the West Virginia Regional Response Team, Mon County EMS, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, Dominion Energy and the Morgantown Fire Department.

The building is home to several social service organizations, including Hazel’s House of Hope and Lauren’s Wish.

At the time of the incident, 30 residents were occupying the building. They will all be sent to area hotels.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with 12 News as we hope to learn more.