Ruby Memorial delivers New Year’s Day child to first-time parents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – There are many ways to bring in the new year, but not many compare to bringing a child into this world.

Jaxon Yerp Galusky

Ruby Memorial Hospital delivered a baby about half an hour after the stroke of midnight.

We are pleased to announce our Baby New Year! Baby boy Jaxon Yerp Galusky was born at 12:31 a.m. to parents Sierra Taylor, 21, and Jacob “Gig” Galusky, 23, of Fairmont, WV. Jaxon is 19 inches long and 5 pounds 13 ounces. This is their first child. Mother and baby are healthy. Statement from WVU Medicine

Taylor, the mother, said she is excited for her first child, especially because he was born on New Year’s Day.

Taylor and Jaxon

“It’s really cool having the first baby at the hospital for the New Year,” Taylor said. “I was in labor early enough in the day on New Year’s Eve that it really could have gone either way. I am grateful to the staff here who helped encourage and motivate me through the most difficult parts of my labor.”

Children born at Ruby Memorial Hospital are born through the hard work and dedication of the team at WVU Medicine Children’s. The hospital continues to strive to expand its services and through that quest, it has begun building a brand new state of the art children’s hospital.

The hospital is slated for completion in the summer of 2021, but there is some funding left to be taken care of. You can visit the Grow Children’s campaign website to learn more about the new hospital and how you can help.