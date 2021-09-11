Run to Remember 9/11 5K run and walk benefits Monongalia County police departments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Running held a 9/11 remembrance event to help Monongalia County police departments on Saturday morning.

Run to Remember 9/11 5K run and walk started bright and early in downtown Morgantown.

The race started at the Seneca Center-based business, and had participants utilize the rail trail for the event.

Participants line up the hallways of the Seneca Center before the race

Proceeds from the run and walk went to the Morgantown Police Department and the Star City Police Department.

Organizers saw the event as a way to give back to the community and to help honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

“It’s great. I mean, we love being involved with the community and doing things. Of course, the community supports us. So, we like to give back to them. Just a time to honor those who were deeply effected,” said Heather Cleary, event organizer and owner of Morgantown Running.

The top three males and top three females in the 5K run received a prize, as well as the top female and male participant in the 5K walk.