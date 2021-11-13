Salvation Army hosts Angel Tree and Kettle kick-off in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Salvation Army of Morgantown hosted the Instruments of Praise at the Faith Baptist Church on Greenbag Rd. Saturday evening featuring the Salvation Army National Capital Band from Washington D.C.

Organizers said money raised through the iconic Red Kettles is critical because it supports many services they provide to the most vulnerable not just around the holidays, but throughout the year.

In Morgantown, the Salvation Army relies on funds from the kettles for programs like summer camps, emergency food bags, utilities assistance, clothes, hot meals, and the Pathway of Hope program.

“With the funds raised here, it stays in Morgantown, Marion and Preston Counties. And what we do with the funds, we do feeding programs, we do social service programs. So, this is our major fundraising event. So, the kickoff is very important to get people aware that the bells are going to be out, and the angels are now going to be on the tree as well,” said Lt. Nicole Greenland, a member of the Morgantown Salvation Army.

The Instruments of Praise event was a kick-off to let people know that the bells are going to be out, and funds will be collected. This is the first time that the Salvation Amy National Band has been able to travel and perform because of the COVID-19 pandemic.