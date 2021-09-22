Salvation Army hosts free concert to bring hope to Morgantown community

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Salvation Army hosted a free concert for Monongalia County residents on Thursday evening. The concert was held in the cafe at the old Ramada hotel in Morgantown.

The reggae gospel group “Christafari” took the stage to perform a concert that was free and open to the public. In addition to the concert, attendees had the chance to enjoy Jamaican cuisine from a local restaurant, Jamaican Spice.

Justin Nalimu, one of the members of Christarafi, reflected on the band’s personal connection with the Salvation Army.

“A lot of times we partner with the Salvation Army, [adult rehab centers], because a lot of our members have come from that background,” he said.

Christafari is on a year-long, nationwide tour that has been going on since February. This Morgantown concert made West Virginia the 32nd state the band visited. It will perform in all 50 states by February 2022.