Salvation Army of Mon, Marion and Preston Counties celebrates “National Salvation Army Week”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – May 10 – May 16 is National Salvation Army Week and branches all around the country are kicking things off with “Did You Know” day on Monday, May 10.

The Salvation Army of Marion, Monongalia and Preston Counties was no exception. On Monday, it was spreading the word of all the good the Army does on a daily basis.

Lt. Sheldon Greenland

The Salvation Army serves annually about 23 million Americans and helped them overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services by providing food for the hungry emergency relief for disaster survivors rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and clothing and shelter for people in need. The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operations around the country. The first-ever listing of America’s favorite charities by the Chronicle of Philanthropy, the Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded direct service nonprofit. And we’re right here in Morgantown, serving Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties. We are happily a part of that effort to continuously serve those who are going through hard, difficult times. Lt. Sheldon Greenland – Salvation Army of Marion, Monongalia and Preston Counties

Salvation Army Week is not all about the organization, though, Greenland said. That’s because “one key thing” to always remember is that it doesn’t work alone.

In recognition of that fact, he said, they are going to emphasize and celebrate those who do service in the community as well; specifically the police and fire departments.

Salvation Army food and disaster services trucks

“We’re going to be carrying some fruit baskets to those institutions because we want to celebrate them as well,” Greenland said. “They are a key component helping to keep us safe in disasters, as well.”

First, on Tuesday, May 5, which will be called “Care Day”, three local police stations will receive the baskets.

And then, on Thursday, “Care Day 2”, it will be the turn of three local fire stations.

“And on Wednesday, the 12th of May we will have our grand opening of our new feeding program at the former Ramada Inn site,” Greenland said. “And we’re calling it Hope Cafe because that institution, or should I say that location, will be providing hope for all those who are in need of meals. And we want to make sure that they understand that there is hope. They are never too far gone that they cannot receive help and hope.”

Greenland said he welcomes all who can to join the grand opening ceremony.

“Come on out to the grand opening of the Hope Cafe on Wednesday the 12th at 2:30 p.m.,” he said. “We’d love to have you there. It is at 20 Scott Ave., the former Ramada Inn site. That is going to be Wednesday the 12th at 2:30 p.m. We would love to have you there. Thank you all so much for your continued support.”

Thrift Store on University Ave.

Finally, on Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15, respectively, the “Army Sale” will be taking place. Any items that are blue, red and yellow tag will be on sale.

“They will be 50% off, so please support us this Salvation Army Week,” Greenland said. “Because the work that we do is not just during Christmas, but it is all year long.”

Around the clock, working to do “the most good”, is the mission, Greenland said.

“That’s what our mission. It’s to serve suffering humanity in his name, which is Jesus Christ’s name, without any discrimination. There’s always going to be people. And there must be as strict, or profound effort that we will give with the help of the community, to continue to serve those people who are in need so that we can continue to help them to rise up and continue to help them to come out of that cycle of poverty. Because if we’re not there, who is going to do it? So we say, yes, we’ll do it,” said Greenland.