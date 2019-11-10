Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree Kickoff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Salvation Army had their Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff at the Morgantown Mall Saturday to bring in the Christmas giving season.

It was the second year that the Salvation Army of Monongalia, Preston and Marion Counties had their event at the mall. The event featured a string duet, a brass ad woodwind ensemble and kids singing; all performing Christmas songs.

Nicole Greenland, who is a Lieutenant, which means she is an administrator and pastor, said shoppers were responsive, just like they had been in the previous year.

“They came out even though we are having the football game, people came out to the mall, they’re able to see what we do and support us for the Christmas Season,” Greenland said.

There was a giant Red Kettle for children and families to take pictures with, and to encourage people to donate.

Greenland said the Christmas season is a major time for fundraising for the organization and that was echoed by Jack Bowman who along with his wife, Myla, sponsors the kettle, meaning they match donations. Bowman said most of the group’s money comes from the bucket, from donations made during the holidays.

Greenland said all the money that is raised in the counties they serve go right back into those counties, to help those in need. Salvation Army provides a summer camp for kids, helps families with groceries and has a kitchen from which they serve food and other services.

She said the organization was always in need of volunteers to help provide their services to the community and encouraged people to contact her.

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for you guys giving to the salvation army and know that the money raised here in the community and we’re looking forward to a great season this year,” Greenland said.