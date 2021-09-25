“Save a Life” Day in Monongalia County gives residents free naloxone

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Quick Response Team (QRT) held “Save a Life” Day around the county on Saturday.

Thirteen different locations offered free naloxone, or Narcan, and training on how to administer the medication to anyone that came to one of their locations.

Narcan, the brand name for naloxone, was given to anyone who received training on how to administer the medication on Saturday at “Save a Life” Day in Monongalia County

Many volunteers at each location were involved with the QRT, and also in recovery themselves.

Volunteers from Saturday’s event are hoping training like this can help struggling with addiction and help save lives.

“So basically, our goal today is to get the Naloxone in the hands of normal people. You know, we’re not turning anyone away, and of course, we want to get this in the hands of everybody,” said Russell Wyatt, Lead Recovery Coach for the Monongalia County QRT.

“I’ve been a survivor of overdose a couple times,” said Samir Shawish, a volunteer who has been clean since September of 2020. “I am out here volunteering my time on my Saturday and I’m grateful to be doing it. Give back a little bit.”

The Mon County QRT is funded through the Monongalia County Health Department and is a collaboration of first responders to help those struggling with substance addictions both immediately and longer-term.