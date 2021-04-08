Sen. Manchin visits Mon County Commission to update local officials on relief funding

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia met with local officials of Monongalia, Preston, and Marion counties to discuss how the community will be impacted by the American Rescue Plan. The relief plan was passed in March.

Manchin (right) was joined by state auditor J.B. McCusky.

Manchin broke down how much money will be allocated to each municipality. In addition, he showed where each bit of funding would fit into the state’s overall infrastructure. Local leaders had the opportunity to ask the senator questions pertaining to their area of government. Prior to meeting in Morgantown, Manchin was in Parkersburg and Wheeling to take with local officials there about how their communities will be impacted. With state auditor J.B. McCusky by his side through all three meetings, Manchin felt like the state was confident and ready to welcome in the additional funding.

“I think they feel competent that they’re going to be told what they can do and how they can do it and not have any problems,” Manchin told local media before the meeting. “And I think that’s where the auditor’s, his office, has the expertise and has the confidence, and that really makes a difference.”

Manchin also commented on President Biden’s news earlier on Thursday, introducing new gun reform measures through executive orders. Manchin said he supports Biden’s push for “common gun sense,” and his use of executive order to accomplish it. He also noted that when President Trump used an executive order to ban bump stocks.