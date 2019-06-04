Senior living residents build dollhouses for good cause

MORGANTOWN W.Va – Wayne Stiles and Glen Snyder are residents at the Village at Heritage Point in Morgantown. Recently, they took up the hobby of constructing dollhouses after an unfinished one was found in the basement.

“It’s been a real rewarding experience for me. I’ve never done that before. I’ve learned so much from wayne, as far as putting things together and reading blueprints and things, and I’ve never done one of these at all,” said Glen Snyder.

It took Stiles and Snyder less than a year to build the three dollhouses.

“We had to do a lot of work on it, I’m especially proud of the chimney. We made into, more like it would have been back in the early days,” said Stiles.

The dollhouses will be donated to Mon Health Kids.

“That was a wonderful experience. It was like pay day for us,” said Snyder.

The most challenging part was…

“The most difficult part of it is putting the shingles on. You, know, a lot of cutting, and a lot of keeping it lined up,” said Stiles.

Plans are to continue this new hobby.

“It is so nice to know that these are going where they are going. I hope the kids will enjoy it and well I don’t know what the next one is going to look like, or where it is going to go, but we’ll put it together.” said Snyder.