MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Theatre Company (MTC) will be hosting five shows from June 9-11 of the show “Seussical the Musical.”

The show will take viewers through several different pieces of Dr. Seuss, who is best known for his children’s books, while also teaching a life lesson.

Seussical the Musical brings fun to Morgantown (WBOY Image)

Cast members are also diverse in this production, ranging in ages from 7 to 18 years old.

While the COVID-19 pandemic was hard on the theatre industry, MTC learned to adapt and overcome by working in small groups. This means many cast members didn’t mean each other until dress rehearsals started on June 6.

“They’ve only seen each other, like, this week is the first time they’re pretty much all seen each other. We all work separately, and then, the week of the show, we put them all together to make sure that spacing is correct. This is the rest of your cast because they don’t get to see each other,” said Heath Kale, artistic and technical director of the production.

“Going into it, I was like ‘oh, it’s kind of like a kid’s show’ and I wasn’t sure what I’d expect. Eventually, I really have come to love this role. It’s a ton of fun,” said Drew Mackey, who plays the character of Horton in MTC’s production.

“I just love the freedom and being able to kind of improv a bunch of things and just be very mischievous,” said Annie Hickman, who plays the Cat.

Showings of MTC’s “Seussical the Musical” include Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. All shows will be performed at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown.

For tickets to the show, you can visit Morgantown Theatre Company’s website here.